HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year.

The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a locker room, installing solar panels and painting the gym.

Freshman orientation is scheduled for next month and first day of school is August 10. You can find more recent news from the school by clicking here.