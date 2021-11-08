No ticket, no problem: Thunderbolts offering FREE admission to upcoming game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Thunderbolts are extending an invitation to the Tri-State to attend their home game on Sunday, Nov. 14 vs the Birmingham Bulls.

They say tickets won’t be needed since the seating is general admission. An Evansville Thunderbolts’ spokesperson adds that premium group areas and current season ticket holders’ seats will be marked as reserved.

“We are excited to be offering the fans the opportunity to come see us play and see this team,” said Bob McNamara, team GM. “We always felt we had a quality product and were an affordable option for families. With these ticket deals, we hope to get more people into the Ford Center who will become excited for this team.”

Along with the free home game, The Evansville Thunderbolts are offering other specials and offers to the Tri-State. Friday, Nov. 12th is Military Appreciation Night with $5 tickets for past and present military members and their families.

Ticket offers can be redeemed by calling the Thunderbolts office at 812-422-BOLT or by visiting the Ford Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For the free game on Nov. 14, doors open at 2:00 p.m. and the puck drops at 3:00 p.m.