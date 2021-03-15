No trash pick up in Henderson on Good Friday

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The trash collection schedule in the City of Henderson will be changing during the week leading up to Easter.

There will be no trash pick up on Good Friday, April 2. Normal Friday routes will be picked up with the Thursday collection. Trash for this collection must be set out by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The landfill will also be closed in observance of Good Friday and will reopen at 7 a.m. April 3.

The City’s website has more information about trash collection for every holiday week during the year.