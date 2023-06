HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have announced the closure of the O’Charley’s location on Pearl Drive in Evansville.

According to an email alert, gift cards are still valid at all other O’Charley’s locations, and customers are advised to change their favorite location using the mobile app or the official website.

The O’Charley’s location on 7301 E Indiana Street in Evansville will remain open.