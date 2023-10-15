EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thirty local artists and makers met in Evansville to showcase and sell their handmade items.

Vendors were out showing off their art, jewelry, rugs and baked goods at the 6th annual NoCo Makers Market on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said the market is one way to help bring more people to Carpenter Street and to give local makers a platform.

Its executive director says two-thirds of every dollar that is spent locally will stay in that community.

“We were very intentional about wanting to host this on Carpenter Street because it’s one of our most historical streets downtown. And we wanted to be very intentional about driving foot traffic here,” said Adam Trinkel.

Free pumpkins were also given out at the event.