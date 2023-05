HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For over a decade, the Rotary Club of Dubois County has honored women in the community who make a difference professionally, through volunteering and mentoring other women.

Nominations are now open for for the 2023 Athena Award, and to explain how to nominate a woman in Dubois County, the Rotary Club’s Athena Committee Chair Manda Combs spoke with Gretchen Ross and Joe Bird on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.