HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers this Fall with the launch of the fourth-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards.

Officials say community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12, and the award honors educators who “go the extra mile” to contribute to the improvement of education.

A news release says two tiers of prizes will be awarded at random—50 educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card and five educators will receive a $1000 gift card to use toward their classroom. Officials say all winners will receive a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate, and McDonald’s food vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.

The news release says in addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with vouchers for free McDonald’s items.

McDonald’s says nominations will be accepted online through September 15.