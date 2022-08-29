TRI-STATE (WEHT) – McDonald’s is looking to honor educators they say exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education with their annual Outstanding Educator Awards.

Nominations will be open until September 16. Winners will be selected by local McDonald’s restaurants in Fall. For more details, and to submit a nomination for the award, click here.

50 winners will receive $100 Visa gift cards, and 5 winners will receive $1,000 gift cards. All winners will receive an Outstanding Educator coffee mug as well as coupons educators can share with the parents of students.