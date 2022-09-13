OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County non-profit organizations can now apply for fundraising opportunities in conjunction with this year’s Christmas at Panther Creek.

A press release says five agencies will be selected through a random drawing by the Daviess County Parks Board. Chosen organizations will collectively receive half of the total event proceeds.

“Christmas at Panther Creek is a time-honored tradition in Daviess County with more than 50

displays and 500,000 lights,” said Ross Leigh, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The gate

admission is collected by non-profit organizations that supply volunteers for one week during the

display.”

To apply for the opportunity, click here and download the application from the document center. The holiday light display will run from November 25 to January 3 at Panther Creek Park in Owensboro.