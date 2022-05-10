MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Five months removed from the deadly December 10 western Kentucky tornado, two families from Bremen are now weeks away from moving into their new homes. The non-profit volunteer group God’s Pit Crew is back in Muhlenberg County building two brand new homes for families that lost everything during the tornado.

“I told them, I said ‘I think you all got the wrong fella’,” explains Bremen resident Jeff Vanover, along with his wife Lisa. “And they said ‘No, we’ve got the right guy’.”

Volunteers completed day one of on-site construction at the homes, one in Bremen and the second in Central City. The frames and walls, however, were actually constructed at the God’s Pit Crew headquarters in Danville, Virginia.

“We actually stand the house inside our warehouse,” says construction coordinator Warren Johnson. “All of the material is bought locally, but we have that ordered here. We do all that ahead of time and have all the foundation put in and all of that before we ever arrive on scene.”

Bremen native Autumn Hardin not only lost most of her belongings in the tornado, she also tragically lost her husband in the storm. Hardin was also severely injured, spending 17 days in the hospital, including a brief stint on a ventilator. She tells us she is beyond humbled by the support of the volunteers who are helping rebuild her life.

“I was kind of just in awe to think that someone had cared enough that they’re just going to come build me a home, they don’t even know me,” says Hardin.

The Vanover’s say the generosity of the volunteers makes them want to be more like God’s Pit Crew. Hardin says even though she has said it over and over, the words ‘thank you’ will never be enough. God’s Pit Crew will reveal the homes to both families for the first time by Memorial Day weekend.