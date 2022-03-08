DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Three months removed from the deadly December 10 tornado, and many families in western Kentucky are still picking up the pieces and trying to move forward. One family in Dawson Springs will soon have hope restored courtesy of a national non-profit organization known as God’s Pit Crew.

Founded in 1999, God’s Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson has seen many disaster sites, but says that does not make the job any easier as years go by.

“People often ask ‘Do you ever get used to seeing it’? And the answer is no, absolutely not,” explains Johnson. “It’s just heartbreaking every time you see people lose everything they had.”

One of those families: The Bullock’s of Dawson Springs. A family of 5, the Bullock’s had resided at their farm house in Hopkins County for 26 years before the tornado destroyed their property. Chris Bullock, wife and mother, recalls being inside the basement with her husband and 17-year-old son when the storm hit. Bullock and her son were pinned on a couch by a brick wall that had collapsed.

“My husband stood up and said, ‘The whole house is gone’,” recalls Bullock.

The whole house is gone, but now a glimpse of hope for the Bullock family. They were chosen through nominations submitted to God’s Pit Crew to have their home rebuilt. The home will be fully furnished and move-in ready once constructed, which for the Bullock family will mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

“When we set foot in our new home,” says Bullock, “that will be the closure of what we’ve gone through, and the new beginning.”

Johnson adds, “We can’t begin to even pretend we can give them back what they lost. But if we can give them hope for the future, it don’t get much better than that.”