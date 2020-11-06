Non-profits need more help during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–It’s beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas. Salvation Army volunteers are spreading Christmas cheer in more ways than one, ringing the red kettle bells for shoppers and using donations to save Christmas for some families. They are also trying to keep the community fed and warm.

“We are in our gymnasium right now and this is where we prepare and serve over 300 meals everyday,” said Loren Carter, Salvation Army development coordinator. Carter said they haven’t seen as many applications for Christmas help as they thought so they extended the application deadline this year. “There are those who have had COVID impacted families and maybe they haven’t asked for help before in their life so they don’t know it’s available.”

Salvation Army is also needing more volunteers as they brace for more families to be in a bad spot due to this economic downturn.

“The biggest impact on us has been the loss of volunteers,” explained Carter.

Although, Salvation Army isn’t the only non-profit gearing up to help more people. Holly’s House Executive Director said they have been helping more children than usual who are facing abusive environments. She explained this is likely because in the spring some kids were stuck inside in quarantine with their possible predator.



“It is so disheartening to see that kids have had to deal with so much this year so much change as we all have, but they are now dealing with abuse and looking for trust in adults that they can disclose abuse to,” said Kristine Cordts, Holly’s House executive director. Cordts said they have already helped as many kids as they did last year, but the holiday season is usually when they see an uptick in abuse.

“So we anticipate more cases coming in, but also we are in the middle of our fundraising season and that is such an awkward time during a pandemic, but we are so excited for people who can recognize that everyone had a difficult year and can step outside of themselves,” Cordts explained.

If you are able to volunteer your time or donate money to Salvation Army or Holly’s House others this holiday season, you can call the Salvation Army at (812)-422-4673 or Holly’s House at 812-437-7233.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)