Non-USI employees who worked on campus test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Six non-USI employees working on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. One employee who was potentially exposed has now also tested positive. A second employee is getting tested Wednesday and is home self-quarantining.

We’re told all those who tested positive or were potentially exposed have left campus and are now isolated.

USI employees and students are asked to self-monitor and check daily for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should fill out the self-reporting form, remain off campus and contact their primary care physician for evaluation. Exposure and contact tracing plans have been developed and will be implemented when needed.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

