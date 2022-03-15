MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been told of a raffle being held to help fund a man’s brain surgery.

The Eagles Club of Morganfield will be hosting a benefit on March 18 and 19. On the evening of March 18, the organization will be holding a cornhole tournament and raffles, including a 50/50 raffle that will take place at 8:00 p.m. The raffle does not require participants to be present to win, according to a graphic that belongs to the organization. The organization’s graphic says that raffle tickets cost a dollar, and the winner gets half of the total ticket sales. Participants must be at least 18 to participate in the raffle.

According to a flyer from the organization, entry into the tournament costs $12.00 and goes by the best 2 out of 3. The flyer says it will be a blind draw cornhole tournament, and will be a double elimination. The flyer says for people to sign up by 6:00 p.m., and the tournament will start at 6:30 p.m.

As for March 19, there will be food trucks around from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and a live auction will happen at 5:30 p.m. Eyewitness News is told that such items being auctioned off are a Peyton Manning signed football, a photograph signed by a UK basketball coach, three different sets of custom cornhole boards, and liquor. According to a flyer by the organization, live music will go from 8:00 p.m. to midnight on March 19. Those interested in this event must be at least 21 years old to be allowed entry, according to the flyer.

Money from the event will go to fund a man’s brain surgery in an attempt to correct his seizures. Eyewitness News has been told the event will be located at 108 North Court Street in Morganfield, and a flyer also states this.