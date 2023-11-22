HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In order to prevent impaired driving over the Thanksgiving holiday, Logan’s Promise is offering to cover the cost of rides for residents of Vanderburgh, Gibson, Posey and Warrick Counties every evening from Wednesday, November 22 through Saturday, November 25 from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. This includes the early hours of Sunday, November 26.

Lyft passengers can use the code “SAFEGIVING2023” to have their ride paid for if the cost is $25 or less. Logan’s Promise says that any cost above that if the ride goes over that, the passenger will have to pay the difference.

Logan’s Promise wants to remind everyone that this code only applies to rides home, not from bar to bar.