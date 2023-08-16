HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the North Gibson School Corporation announced plans to open a third time capsule on August 20, following the discovery of a time capsule inside the corner stone of the former Franklin School building.

Crews are in the process of demolishing the site of the Franklin School building in Princeton to make room for growth developments for The ARC of Southwest Indiana. During demolition, crews assisted in the removal of the corner stone, where the third time capsule was discovered. Officials say the Franklin School building was opened in 1922.

Officials will open the Franklin time capsule, as well as two time capsules discovered in the former Princeton High School building that was erected in 1912. Officials will open the capsules from 2 to 3 p.m. on August 20 at the PCHS gym.