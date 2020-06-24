North Gibson Schools welcoming back students Aug. 7

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Gibson School Corporation announced on its Facebook page it plans to welcome back students to school buildings on August 7, with social distancing practices in place.

The school district continues to workout the details on social distancing practices and face masks requirements. Additional details are expected to be released sometime in July.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

