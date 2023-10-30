EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The North High School marching band made history this weekend as 2023 Indiana State School Music Association Class B champions. And on Monday, students gathered in the gym to hear the band play and to hear from school officials as they celebrated the victory.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation says the Green Brigade became the first marching band in the school system’s history to win a state marching band competition. North’s Band Director, Noah Farmer, gave a lot of credit to the seniors.

“I love our seniors so much,” Farmer said. “Most of them started band in the fifth grade, which was also my first year teaching here at North High School, so we’ve gotten to kind of grow together over the past eight years. So it’s truly a wonderful end to their story, that when they were in fifth grade, they watched first North High School marching band go to state finals ever, and then here they are as seniors, they’re able to kind of finish that story by winning the state championship.”

Forest Park won the state championship in Class D. Tell City placed sixth, South Spencer placed eighth and Mater Dei placed ninth.