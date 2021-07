POSEYVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The North Posey Community Foundation awarded Habitat for Humanity with a check worth $10,000 on Tuesday to help expand the organization into the northern parts of the county.

The donation adds to the $80,000 Habitat for Humanity has raised to help further their efforts in Posey County.

Habitat for Humanity is still looking for a family to move in to their new home in Poseyville. They say if you are interested you can go to their office in Evansville or apply online here.