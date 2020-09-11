North Posey County School reports case of coronavirus

POSEY Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Another Tri-State School is now reporting a case of COVID-19.

Thursday night, officials with The Metropolitan School District of North Posey announced on social media a staff member at South Terrace Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.

The school district tells Eyewitness News told contact tracing has been completed, and that parents of seven students who were in close contact with the staff member are now quarantined.

Two other staff members of the school have also been quarantined.

School district officials say nightly cleaning and disinfecting continues, and safety protocols, including social distancing and required facial coverings will continue as well.

Right now there are no plans to stop in person learning.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)