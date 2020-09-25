North Posey High School quarantines 13 after three positive COVID-19 cases

NORTH POSEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Thirteen students at North Posey High School have been quarantined after three separate COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed.

Two of the students participated in high school sports and one student used bus transportation.

School officials say contact tracing was conducted , which resulted in the remaining 10 students being quarantined.

Officials ask parents and students to remain vigilant during this time to help stop the spread of the virus.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)