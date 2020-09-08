North Posey High School student tests positive for COVID-19

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Metropolitan School District of North Posey announced a North Posey High School student tested positive for COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.

School district officials and the Posey County Health Department have completed contact tracing and contacts of the student have been notified and are currently quarantining. Assistant superintendent Michael Galvin says four students, but no students or staff are currently quarantining.

The school district says that they anticipated a positive case and are following a plan to safely continuing educating students, adding they believe the best education for students is in-person learning. Staff will continue cleaning classrooms on a regular basis, as well as enforcing social distancing and mask protocols.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)