Northbound Boonville New Harmony lane closed until further notice

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The northbound driving lanes on the Boonville New Harmony Road in Evansville will be closed until further notice.
INDOT reports that the closure is due to a patch of failing concrete on I-69.
Officials are currently working on a plan for repairs. The passing late will remain open throughout the closure.
The NB driving lane of I-69 at the 15 mile marker in the Evansville area has been closed due to a small patch of failing concrete. The lane will be closed at this location until further notice. INDOT is currently working on a plan for repair. The passing lane will remain open. pic.twitter.com/LubZ8ILJLZ— INDOT Southwest (@INDOTSouthwest) June 10, 2021