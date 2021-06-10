Northbound Boonville New Harmony lane closed until further notice

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The northbound driving lanes on the Boonville New Harmony Road in Evansville will be closed until further notice.

INDOT reports that the closure is due to a patch of failing concrete on I-69.

Officials are currently working on a plan for repairs. The passing late will remain open throughout the closure.

