Northbound Green River Rd shut down after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) According to Evansville dispatch, the northbound lanes of Green River Rd have been shut down from Tecumseh Ln. to the Lloyd Expressway. This is due to a crash in the area that was reported around 10:36 a.m.
First responders are on the scene. Drivers should avoid the area.
(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)
