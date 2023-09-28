HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced traffic to one lane on the northbound twin bridge on US 41 in Henderson.

Officials say the closure will allow crews to apply striping to accommodate a third lane for the planned additional southbound lane on US 41. The work is expected to be completed by the end of Thursday, and both bridges will be reopened upon completion.

KYTC officials will be adding the southbound lane onto the northbound bridge to alleviate traffic while the southbound bridge is being inspected. You can view traffic on the twin bridges on our Tower Cam page.