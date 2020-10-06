Northeast Dubois County School Corporation to go virtual Wednesday

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation announced Wednesday will be a virtual day corporation wide, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in their schools.

The school corporation says it will send out further announcements Wednesday regarding plans going forward. School officials did not specify which schools in the corporation have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: