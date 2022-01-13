Northeast Dubois County switches to virtual learning

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Another Tri-state school is taking action as COVID cases continue to jump.

According to a Facebook post, the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation is switching to virtual learning for the rest of this week.

This will end up giving students an extended break from in person learning since they are already scheduled to be out on Monday.

School officials say lunch will be available to students both Thursday and Friday at the junior/senior high school.

However, all sporting events are canceled through the weekend.

The plan right now is to have students return to in person learning next Tuesday.