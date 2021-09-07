Northeast Dubois gym to stay closed in foreseeable future

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) Officials say flooding on August 30 caused major damage to the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School gymnasium. Both the floor and the structure below it have extensive damage.

After consulting with an engineering firm, school officials say it will not be possible to make repairs for the current school year, or perhaps beyond. The gym will remain closed until further notice.

Students were back in school Tuesday in parts not hit by flooding. Crews are expected to begin removing the current floor this week.