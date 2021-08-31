Northeast Dubois Intermediate School damaged by flood waters; e-learning day scheduled.

DUBOIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Flooding in Dubois County has caused one school corporation to learn from home Tuesday.

Northeast Dubois County Schools tell Eyewitness News heavy rain damaged the intermediate school Monday.

In a post on social media, Northeast Dubois Intermediate School says the building has suffered water damage with cleanup and and hurdles to clear.

All Northeast Dubois students will have an e-learning day Tuesday August 31.

The Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Dubois Water, Patoka Lake Water, and several agencies responded to the school to help with the flooding and cleanup .

Crews from Dubois Water Utilities and Patoka Lake Regional Water & Sewer District provided additional pumps and manpower.

Staff from One Moore bar and grill dropped off dinner for the crews.

The school will meet with local officials to determine when students will be allowed back in the building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.