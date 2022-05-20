NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Nortonville, Kentucky is having a 150th anniversary celebration on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the city hall grounds. The celebration is free to attend and will have live music, food trucks, vendors and activities for the kids.

Two local bands will perform. Brad Ryan and Out of Egypt will perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Whiskey Alibi at 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Several food trucks and local organizations will have food available for purchase. These food trucks and organizations include:

Jus Burgers.

Kona Ice.

Lively Stone Church will be serving BBQ.

Local BBQ pitmaster Les Stephens will serve pulled pork, ribs and pork chop sandwiches.

What’s the Scoop Ice Cream?

Sum’n Sweet Cookies.

Gino’s Italian Ice.

She Brews It Coffee.

B&B Like Mother Like Daughter.

Vendors that will be at the celebration will include Mary Kay, Paparazzi Jewelry, Scentsy, GNC Crafts, Growth County Store, G’s Candles and more.

Bounce houses and playground equipment will be open for kids play. The Hopkins County Central football team will have games set up for kids and New Salem Baptist Church will have face painting.

The anniversary celebration celebrates the founding of Nortonville 150 years ago. The city was founded in 1872 when a post office was established.

Nortonville refers to itself as the Crossroads to America because of the intersection of highways and railroads. US Highways 41 and 62 meet in Nortonville and railroad companies Louisville & Nashville and Illinois Central cross tracks.

Parking will be limited. Main Street and the area between Walnut St. and Nortonville pharmacy will be closed.

New Salem Baptist Church will run a shuttle periodically. People can park at the church to ride the shuttle.

More information can be found on the City of Nortonville Facebook page.