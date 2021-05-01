Nortonville man flown to hospital after ATV crash

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Nortonville man was flown to a hospital after an ATV crash Friday night. Authorities say the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Red Hill Road in Nortonville.

Witnesses say Jacob Larkins, 35, was heading south in a congested residential portion of the road when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

According to an accident report, the ATV spun 180 degrees after hitting the tree, and Larkins and his passenger, Nikkie Watkins, 36, of Nortonville, were ejected from the vehicle.

Watkins was treated at the scene. Larkins was flown to a regional hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.