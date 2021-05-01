Nortonville man flown to hospital after ATV crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATV Accident_-5107241386504731701

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Nortonville man was flown to a hospital after an ATV crash Friday night. Authorities say the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Red Hill Road in Nortonville.

Witnesses say Jacob Larkins, 35, was heading south in a congested residential portion of the road when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

According to an accident report, the ATV spun 180 degrees after hitting the tree, and Larkins and his passenger, Nikkie Watkins, 36, of Nortonville, were ejected from the vehicle.

Watkins was treated at the scene. Larkins was flown to a regional hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories