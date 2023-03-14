HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week for charges of producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Corey Allen Stephens, 31, used a social media application to post an image of his sexual abuse of a toddler. Officials say Stephens boasted it was “Not the first time I’ve done it.” Stephens was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on May of 2021.

Homeland Security officers traced the chat to Stephen’s home, where they said agents recovered additional evidence of child pornography offenses. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud said the significant sentence imposed on Stephens sends a clear message of the consequences for those who exploit children.

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Stephens was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,000. His prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.