Notre Dame suspends all football-related activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Notre Dame has suspended all football-related activities after seven players tested positive for COVID-19.

Ninety-four players were tested and the seven who were positive are currently in isolation.

Their close contacts are being notified.

Combined with last week’s results, a total of 13 players are now in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

