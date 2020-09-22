Notre Dame suspends all football-related activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Notre Dame has suspended all football-related activities after seven players tested positive for COVID-19.
Ninety-four players were tested and the seven who were positive are currently in isolation.
Their close contacts are being notified.
Combined with last week’s results, a total of 13 players are now in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)
