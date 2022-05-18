MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Some of Louisville’s elite classical musicians will be performing locally on May 24 at Madisonville Community College. NouLou Chamber Players and their special guests will present an all-Schubert evening for the season’s final installment of the Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series.

The event will take place in the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://glemacenter.universitytickets.com/. They can also be purchased in person Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glema Center Ticket Office or by phone at (270) 821-2787.