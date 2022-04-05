NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner’s Office and Newburgh Police Department are asking for help in identifying human remains found near the Old Lock and Dam on Saturday.

According to a press release from the coroner’s office, the remains have been identified as a male, presumably Caucasian. The release also says the individual has a large tattoo on the back with the wording “Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat” with a large cross below the wording.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newburgh Police Department at 812-853-1723.