NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – On April 2, around 4:30 p.m., the Newburgh Police Department (NPD) said it found human remains.

NPD says it was dispatched to the Newburgh Riverfront near the Old Lock and Dam due to the alleged discovery of human remains. Police said the remains were found in a forested area. NPD says it is working with the Warrick County Coroner’s Office with this ongoing investigation.

Once more information becomes available, NPD says those details will be released.