EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The National Transportation Safety Board releasing its initial report after a plane made an emergency landing in October at an Evansville golf course.

The report shows shortly before 2p.m. on October 30th, a plane was substantially damaged when it was involved in an accident in Evansville.

The pilot and one passenger suffered serious injuries while two other passengers were not hurt.

The NTSB says according to air traffic control, the pilot told Evansville Regional Airport the airplane’s engine was running rough and needed to divert to Evansville.

The pilot was cleared to land at runway 4.

The pilot then reported the engine lost total power 8 miles southwest of the airport.

NTSB reports show the controller told the pilot to land at a nearby grass airstrip, the Skyland airstrip, and there was no further communication by the pilot.

The investigation revealed the plane attempted a forced landing at Helfrich golf course.

The plane traveled 280 feet.

The plane came to rest upright and suffered substantial damage to the fuselage, both wings, and the horizontal stabilizer.