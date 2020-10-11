Number drawn for half pot winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– After weeks of selling tickets, the winning number of the Westside Nut Club Fall Festival half pot was drawn Saturday night.

That winning ticket number: 1-7-0-6-8-8-3.

This year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus, but the nut club decided to continue with the half pot for the second year.

An empty Franklin Street has been a somber sight to some during the first week of October, but on a few street corners was a familiar sight.

“I’m excited they were able to put it together and do something and I’m ready to win some money,” Elaine Lively says.

The West Side Nut Club continued, for the second year, with their half pot drawing.

“We didn’t know what to expect with the pandemic,” Jordan Raben says.

Within the last few hours of ticket sales, the number kept growing, eventually stopping at above $1.3 million dollars.

The lucky winner will take home half that amount before taxes.

“This is certainly life-changing money now,” Raben continues.

Some in line already thinking about what they would do with their share.

“I definitely would try to help my family out a bunch and I don’t know from there. Maybe invest or save it,” Nathan Mullis explains.

Raben says the other half, the nut club donates to charity, “ we gave away the funds from last year, 2019, and this far we’ve donated over $750,000 back to over 100 organizations.”

“We are thrilled with the number that we got. We are absolutely, no question, be able to impact in a positive way, and that’s what the nut club is all about,” Eddy Dietz says.

Even though this week West Franklin doesn’t smell like fried food and there are no long lines on the street, some people left impressed.

“The fact that the community is still coming out and supporting everything and doing all of this, it’s a little piece of normalcy,” Lively says.

Dietz says they are already thinking about their next festival, celebrating 100 years, “we’ve got about a two or three week pad and in that amount of time, we’ll begin planning for next years festival.”

With the orange booths set up, selling tickets again.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)