Nut Club half pot reaches $545,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club half pot sits at $545,000 as of Monday, with only three days left to purchase tickets.

Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets sales will end promptly at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the drawing will be held the same day at 6 p.m.

The first half pot reached an amazing $1.2 million, and we want to know if you think it will hit the million dollar mark again this year.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

