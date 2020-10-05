EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club half pot sits at $545,000 as of Monday, with only three days left to purchase tickets.
- Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets sales will end promptly at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the drawing will be held the same day at 6 p.m.
The first half pot reached an amazing $1.2 million, and we want to know if you think it will hit the million dollar mark again this year.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Nut Club half pot reaches $545,000
- New COVID deaths reported in the tri-state
- Two Evansville seniors named GARS Scholar Athletes for 2020
- Evansville Day School moves to remote learning
- Evansville Police are investigating after a person is shot in the leg