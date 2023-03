INDIANA (WEHT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) surveyed local Indiana counties after Friday’s storms.

NWS confirmed Tuesday there were two tornadoes in Vanderburgh County. One tornado was an EF-1 with 100 mph winds that hit a church, and the other was an EF-0 north of Darmstadt.

NWS confirmed Monday that there was an EF-1 in western Dubois County.