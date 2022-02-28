DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Tuesday, will mark the beginning of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Kentucky.

To spread awareness, the National Weather Service was in Dawson Springs, one of the places hit hard by the deadly Dec. 10 tornado.

Kentucky has seen its fair share of severe weather recently. December is a month not typically known for rotating storms. However, the events of Dec. 10 show it is not if – but when the storm will hit.

Officials say preparing before a storm hits your doorstep is key.

“You need to have a plan in place for your household. You need to spell out where you’re going to go in your house, where the safe area of your home is, the interior most sections. Do you have a storm shelter, do you have a basement. Those are the things you need to identify,” said Nick Bailey, Hopkins County Emergency Manager.

Talking with kids about what to do is also important before disaster strikes.

“Prepare for the phycological aspect of it too. Sit down with your kids and explain if this happens, this is what we will do,” said Matthew Watson, who works with Mayor Chris Smiley.

Redemption City Church says they learned from Dec. 10 and are making new preparations.

“We were working to get propane in and getting flashlights. We’ve got a lot of things that we didn’t have before for when the next storm comes. We know it’s not a matter of if but when we will need to open as a shelter,” said Brad Shuck, Pastor of Redemption City Church.

Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure your NOAA has a fresh set of batteries and have different ways to get weather alerts.

Cities and school districts statewide are also encouraged to participate in severe weather preparedness week by taking part in a tornado drill.

This year, it is scheduled for 9:07 Central on Wednesday morning.