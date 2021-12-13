NWS: Tornado that hit Kentucky was at least an EF3

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service says that the tornado that occurred in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties on Friday was a minimum of an EF3 rating.

According to Governor Beshear, at least 64 Kentuckians died during the severe weather that started late on Friday night and lasted until early Saturday morning. Deaths were reported in five states during the storms.

An EF3 tornado is defined as having wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour. NWS says their survey is ongoing.