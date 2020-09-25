NYC firefighter keynote speaker at annual Chamber meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and dinner Thursday at Ford Center — both in-person and virtually.

The keynote speaker was Battalion Chief David Morkal, a 30-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

Morkal was promoted to lieutenant the week after the World Trade Centers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

He said he has taken every opportunity to study how to become a better leader since that time.

“So for the last 19 years that’s what I’ve been doing is studying leadership and trying to be the best I could be to help rebuild, do what I could to rebuild the New York City Fire Department,” says Morkal.

He is from Kokomo, Ind. and graduated from the University of Evansville, teaching for a year.

