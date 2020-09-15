O.Z. Tyler changes name to Green River Distilling Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro distillery will move forward with a new name

O.Z. Tyler will become Green River Distilling Company. In a release the company announced Green River Distilling Co. 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

Green River Distillery originally sat in Owensboro in 1885 on the same property where it is today. It was advertised with a slogan “Green River – The Whiskey Without A Headache.” Eventually the distillery was sold to the Medley Family in 1939.

Terressentia Corporation purchases the distillery and began renovations in 2014 before opening the facility under the name O.Z. Tyler in 2016.

The distillery’s website reflects the name change with a new logo and merchandise.

The distillery is the Westernmost spot on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)