EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Veterans were honored in Evansville Monday morning.

Oak Hill Cemetery began its ceremony at 11 a.m.

A crowd of people gathered on the lawn to remember the local lives lost. Officials read off names of the people who were lost.

Veterans and other members of the military say that today is about honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our country. Officials say today also serves as a way to thank, honor, and mourn the lost service men and women and their families.