VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for repairs on October 26.

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says this road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Detour signs and flaggers will be in place, and people should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area. Officials ask for people to please avoid the area if possible and use caution should you have to travel through the area.

The highway department says should you have any questions please contact Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.