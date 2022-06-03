OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Mackey Church of Nazarene in Oakland City is having their 13th annual community summer kickoff party on June 4 from 4 -7 p.m.

The party is free for the whole family with plenty of food, activities and prizes. The church will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs.

Activities will include live music, a cake walk, carnival games and prizes, indoor and outdoor inflatables and a giant 40 foot slip ‘n slide! Tickets to Holiday World, Princeton Pool, Big Splash Adventure and Wilstem Wildlife Park will be given out as prizes as well as an autographed Indianapolis Colts football!

The event will be held rain or shine as activities will be moved indoors in case of rain. The church encourages children to bring towels for wet activities.

More information can be learned by calling the church office at (812) 795-2708 or viewed on the church’s Facebook page.