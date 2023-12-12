HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Members of the First Pentecostal Church in Oakland City are planning a trip to Hendersonville and Madison, Tennessee on December 22 to bring donations to families impacted by deadly storms in the area.

According to a post on Facebook, members of the church are asking the community to donate the following items:

Underwear

Socks

T-shirts

Long sleeve shirts

Pants

Jackets

First aid kits

Hygiene products

Baby formula and food

Wipes and diapers

Blankets

Water

Non-perishable items

Cat and dog food

Cat litter

Those who wish to donate to the families are asked to text 812-632-0004 or 812-677-3502 to arrange a time to bring items to the church.