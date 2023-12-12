HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Members of the First Pentecostal Church in Oakland City are planning a trip to Hendersonville and Madison, Tennessee on December 22 to bring donations to families impacted by deadly storms in the area.

According to a post on Facebook, members of the church are asking the community to donate the following items:

  • Underwear
  • Socks
  • T-shirts
  • Long sleeve shirts
  • Pants
  • Jackets
  • First aid kits
  • Hygiene products
  • Baby formula and food
  • Wipes and diapers
  • Blankets
  • Water
  • Non-perishable items
  • Cat and dog food
  • Cat litter

Those who wish to donate to the families are asked to text 812-632-0004 or 812-677-3502 to arrange a time to bring items to the church.