HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Members of the First Pentecostal Church in Oakland City are planning a trip to Hendersonville and Madison, Tennessee on December 22 to bring donations to families impacted by deadly storms in the area.
According to a post on Facebook, members of the church are asking the community to donate the following items:
- Underwear
- Socks
- T-shirts
- Long sleeve shirts
- Pants
- Jackets
- First aid kits
- Hygiene products
- Baby formula and food
- Wipes and diapers
- Blankets
- Water
- Non-perishable items
- Cat and dog food
- Cat litter
Those who wish to donate to the families are asked to text 812-632-0004 or 812-677-3502 to arrange a time to bring items to the church.