Oakland City man arrested after shooting his father

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Oakland City.

Police arrested Colin Cooper, 19, of Oakland City, in connection with the shooting that happened in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

Police say they were called to the residence around 5:12 p.m. for a shooting with injury. When they arrived, they say they found Calvin Cooper, 44, had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Cooper succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the investigation revealed that Colin Cooper and his father, Calvin Cooper, had been involved in an altercation when Colin shot him.

Colin Cooper is being held in the Gibson County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

