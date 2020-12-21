Oakland City man charged with voluntary manslaughter in father’s death

OAKLAND CITY, Ind (WEHT) Colin Cooper, the man accused of shooting and killing his father, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. He appeared in court for the first time Monday morning and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

According to witnesses statements to police, Colin Cooper had been at his father’s house most of the day Saturday helping him move furniture. One of the witnesses, Colin Cooper’s girlfriend, told police that Colin works for his father to “work off” rent instead of paying for the mobile home she and Colin live in. She said Colin came home for lunch around noon before returning to his father’s house. While he was there, she says he told her not to go to over to his dad’s because his dad was drunk.

Calvin Cooper’s girlfriend told police Calvin had been drinking since Friday afternoon, hadn’t slept and continued to drink all day Saturday. She confirmed to police that Colin had come over to help move furniture, but said they didn’t get much done due to Calvin’s drinking. She told police the two men were arguing before Colin finally left for the day.

In the affidavit released by police, Calvin’s girlfriend says she heard Calvin leave and saw he was heading toward Colin’s house, so she followed him.

Both women told police the men were arguing in Colin’s living room and that Calvin was verbally abusing Colin. They say he eventually became physically abusive and shoved Colin backwards. That’s when, according to the affidavit, Colin grabbed a shot gun that had been leaning against the couch and fired at his father.

When asked why he grabbed the gun, police say Colin told them he was afraid of his father and had been hurt before when they had fought. He told police Calvin was stronger and thought he was capable of killing him.

According to the affidavit, Calvin’s girlfriend tried to tend to Calvin’s injuries while Colin and his girlfriend called 911. Police ordered Colin to come out of the home, and he was arrested without further incident.

